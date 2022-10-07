The Arabella Sedona is the perfect place to stay for a Sedona adventure

The Arabella Sedona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

At The Arabella Sedona, discover all that Red Rock Country has to offer in one picturesque and convenient location. Nestled among the junipers along I-79, the property boasts spectacular views from every vantage point. The Trailhead rooms offer stunning views overlooking the breathtaking Thunder Mountain and provide easy access to over a dozen hiking trailheads. The Courtyard rooms are situated around the main pool and offer exceptional views from your balcony or patio. Enjoy live entertainment in the Courtyard with a cocktail from Mole Sedona, the on-property restaurant. Or gather around the fire pits for a bit of star gazing and s'mores. Leave your calendar at the office and come explore!

This property is truly like no other… If your itinerary includes hiking, the property offers access to more than a dozen trail heads - from family-friendly to all-day hikes. Your choices are almost unlimited! If you prefer mountain biking, experience "Shredding the Red" on the nearby mountain bike paths. When you bring your own bike, take advantage of our world famous Bike Spa - complete with Fix-It Station and Bike Wash. And, if your travels include your four-legged friends, no worries! It's pet-friendly, so feel free to bring Fido along! There is a spacious 3300 sq. ft. dog park for Fido and friends to enjoy during your stay.

Ready to take a dip? There are two sparkling pools and two hot tubs for your daytime and night-time enjoyment. Spend a carefree day lounging by the pool or relax in one of the hot tubs after a nature-filled day of hiking or biking around town. Complimentary cruising bikes are offered for your enjoyment, as well!

Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village is just a short walk or bike ride away and home to 9 restaurants, 15 galleries and 28 local shops - all located in a quaint, Mexican village setting. Perfect for a relaxing afternoon of shopping and experiencing our regional arts and cuisine.

On property, Mole Sedona offers fine cuisine from Mexico including brunch, lunch and dinner, --as well as a refreshing selection of signature Margaritas. Enjoy complimentary hot breakfast with your stay including eggs with all the fixings, waffles, fresh fruit and juice, and bottomless coffee. You will be ready for the adventures that await you when you stay at The Arabella Sedona!