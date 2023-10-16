Watch Now
Take the fear out of buying a car at the Scottsdale Autoshow Haunted Highway Sales Event!

Posted at 6:30 AM, Oct 16, 2023
Scottsdale AutoShow is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

If you're in the market for a new or used vehicle, now is the perfect time to swing by. The Scottsdale Autoshow off the 101 and Indian School is offering unbeatable car deals this month.

As part of our Haunted Highway Sales Event, we're offering customers a chance to win $45,000 towards a new in-stock vehicle of their choice (must be Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Kia, Volvo, or Ford).

All you'll have to do is take a test-drive or get a trade-in evaluation at any of the Scottsdale Autoshow locations from October 19th - 22nd. Make sure to enter below to qualify.

Scottsdale AutoShow
8900 E Indian School Rd
www.scottsdaleautoshowevent.com

