Sustain Solar explains how solar can save you big money

Sustain Solar is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

We are proud to be a family-owned business! At Sustain Solar Power, we believe that solar power is the future. We started the company after working for 20 years in the real estate industry and Adam completed a successful career in sales management with ADT corporate. We needed a change and decided to pursue our passion - bringing solar to the average homeowner in Arizona. With our combined experience, education and knowledge, Sustain Solar Power was born.

Our intention for our business, Sustain Solar Power, is to offer our clients all the resources needed to make an investment in solar power for their homes. What could be more perfect, living in Arizona having an abundance of sun, producing sunlight directly into electricity for us to use.

Why we are different…

Our customer service sets us apart and we want our customers to feel confident in knowing we will keep them informed in every step of the process of installing solar. At the end of the day, our service is a representation of our character, and we will do everything it takes to satisfy.

To get to know us please like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Explore our website for more information about us and take a moment to watch some of our short videos for new insight.

Thanking you in advance for giving us the privilege for being your solar company of choice.

Adam and Laura Feinstein of Sustain Solar Power

Sustain Solar Power

(623) 469-6695

SustainSolarPower.com