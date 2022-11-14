Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Suffering with hair loss? VitalityMDs offers the latest in hair treatment technology with Alma TED.

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 9:00 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 11:00:47-05

VitalityMDs is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

For the last 25 years, Vitality MDs has been on the cutting edge of the new and innovative advancements in Medical Aesthetic. The nationally recognized providers at Vitality MDs have helped patients across the valley to Feel Better, Function Better, and Look Better. Vitality MDs shares a commitment to providing high-quality health care and individualized attention in a contemporary, warm, and friendly environment. What started as a women's health care clinic has evolved into a comprehensive medical facility that treats both men and women across a wide variety of specialties, including nutrition, weight loss, functional medicine, hormone therapy, gynecology disorders, cosmetic and aesthetic medicine.

VitalityMDs
8515 N Pima RD, Suite 210
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
(480) 291-6321 / Text (480) 6730-8215
www.VitalityMDs.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway