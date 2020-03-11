Suffering from Enlarged Prostate (BPH)? Try Rezūm™ Water Vapor Therapy.

Boston Scientific is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

An enlarged prostate, also known as BPH, is a condition many men face as they age. It affects half of men by age 60 and 70% of men over 60. The prostate is an organ in men that surrounds the urethra or the urinary tube. As it grows, it impinges or compresses the urethra and makes it difficult to urinate causing some significant, irritating symptoms.

BPH sneaks up on a lot of men, who soon realize they are having to use the restroom all the time, especially at night. Getting up once, twice, becomes three or four times.

Dr. Kashif Alvi, a Urologist in Phoenix, has been using a minimally invasive, in-office procedure to treat patients his patients with BPH. The procedure is called Rezum Water Vapor Therapy.

Rezum Water Vapor Therapy is a new solution for an enlarged prostate. Steam is injected into the prostate where it kills the excess prostate tissue. The body then reabsorbs the tissue to open the urinary tube allowing the urine to come out.

Clinical studies support that Rezūm Therapy relieves BPH symptoms safely and effectively, eliminating the need for BPH medications while also preserving sexual function. It helps most men see symptom improvement within a few weeks and return to regular activities within a few days after treatment.

Rezum Water Vapor Therapy is covered by most commercial and Medicare plans.

Visit www.Rezum.com to learn more about the procedure and find a specialist near you.

