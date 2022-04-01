Stemistry Coffee Lab & Flower Bar is Scottsdale’s newest hot spot for unique coffee drinks and a DIY flower bar

Stemistry is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Although making headlines is nothing new for this TIME® magazine, Nickelodeon "Kid of the Year" past finalist, Dylan Capshaw recently announced the opening of Stemistry - a completely reimagined and reinvented flower store and coffee bar.

Stemistry offers affordable, pre-made bouquets crafted by professional florists, or allows customers to design their own personalized bouquets using a unique build-your-own bouquet bar - picking out flowers, paying by the stem, then moving to an easy design table where free supplies are available to craft a floral masterpiece. The environment inside is extremely relaxed and trendy, with a photo booth and photo wall available.

That's not even the best part, Stemistry's Coffee Lab features some of the most unique drinks in Arizona. They have a full "Latte Lab" which mixes flowers and coffee together into some of the coolest drinks. Stemistry had their grand opening event on March 19th, and is now open daily from 7-5:30.

Something special about Stemistry is it's owner, Dylan Capshaw. Dylan is just 16 years old! Dylan started an online flower shop in 2020 and saved up every penny he earned to open this shop. Dylan interviewed over 200 employees to work in the shop all on his own and he now has a wonderful staff to care for the store while he finishes high school. You can read more about Dylan and his story at DylanCapshaw.com

Stemistry is really a one-stop shop. Whether you stop in for a meeting, to get work done, for a beautiful bouquet, for a bouquet building experience, for coffee, or for unique gifts, you'll find everything and more there! After all, what's better than the smell of flowers and coffee?

