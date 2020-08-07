Stay safe during Arizona's monsoon season with these tips from Allstate

Allstate is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Following one of the largest wildfires in Arizona history, the burn scars from the Bush Fire coupled with monsoon season present a heightened threat to surrounding Valley neighborhoods: Flooding.

Nearly 70% of Americans say they are concerned about weather-related disasters, but less than half have a disaster plan.1

"Planning for a natural disaster may not be top of mind given the pandemic, but there are simple precautions people can take while social distancing to minimize losses and give them peace of mind," said spokesperson, Kate Peifer.

To help protect people from the unexpected, Allstate is sharing simple preparation tips you can put in place immediately.

Allstate Monsoon Disaster Planning Tips:

1. Take a Home Inventory: A detailed list of your assets in case you need to file an insurance claim. Using a mobile app can be an easy and effective way to keep the list and take photos. Allstate offers its Digital Locker for customers to take a home inventory and securely store their information. If you're not an Allstate customer, consider taking pictures of your assets with a phone and uploading them to the Cloud.

2. Build a Disaster Kit: It should contain basic supplies to last a few days without water or electricity. Essentials include water bottles, first-aid kits, flashlights, emergency blankets, hand sanitizer, and rain ponchos.

3. Create a Household Emergency Evacuation Plan: It should include a family meeting place in your neighborhood that's safe during and after the pandemic.

4. Understand Your Insurance Coverage: Get in touch with your local Allstate agency owner or local insurance agent to find out what your home insurance policy covers. Protect electronics with surge protectors and safeguard your homes against windstorms.

Source:

This poll was conducted July 9-11, 2019, on behalf of Allstate by Morning Consult among a national sample of 2,200 adults. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, education, gender, race and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 2.