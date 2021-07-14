Stay, Play and Vacay at the New We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Don't leave it to chance when it comes to planning your summer staycation. Head on over to the new We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort - the place to be for state-of-the-art gaming, live entertainment, luxurious accommodations, relaxing spa treatments, and fine and casual dining.

Start off by diving into a bunch of fun poolside activities. In addition to our usual cornhole, horseshoes, ping pong and putting green, we've got live bands … drink specials … DJs … movies … poolside happy hour menus … and more.

When you've had enough sun, head inside to our sophisticated new 166,341-square-foot casino where the gaming options are equally bright. Try your luck at our 850 state-of-the-art slot machines (some that we introduced in Arizona for the very first time) … high-limit slot area with private bar … 400-seat smoke-free bingo hall with uber-comfortable chairs, 50-inch monitors and fast tableside service from Daubs, the restaurant right in the bingo area … 22 action-packed tables offering poker, blackjack and Ultimate Texas Hold'em … and spacious poker room featuring five tables with live games and tournaments. And for those who like to play as they eat, we also have gaming in our WKP Sports & Entertainment sports bar.

Ready to take a break from the action? Our attached AAA Four Diamond hotel has everything you'd expect from - and want in - an upscale Scottsdale-area resort. We've got 246 sumptuous guest rooms and suites, and two heated resort pools and spas. And speaking of spas …. if you need a little extra unwinding, be sure to check out the relaxing massages and rejuvenating facials at our Amethyst Spa.

But don't think we've forgotten about the food! Far from it - with our smorgasbord of fine and casual dining options, we've got something for everyone. If you're looking for a fun place with creative pub fare and craft beer, WKP Sports & Entertainment is for you. We even have our own proprietary beer - H'mala - which literally means "foam water" in Yavapai (but is just their way of saying "beer.") Not only that, but on Friday and Saturday nights, we feature live entertainment, including popular tribute bands like Damage Inc. (Metallica - July 31), Prince Again (Prince - Aug. 7), and Vitology (Pearl Jam - Aug. 28).

If you're looking for fine dining, look no further than Ember, an upscale establishment that specializes in the highest quality steaks and seafood prepared over mesquite wood-fired grills. Not only that, it has one of the most impressive wine cellars in the Valley, with wines hand-selected from around the world. The Ahnala Mesquite Room is the place to go for American-style comfort food, and if you're in a hurry, you can grab on-the-go fare 24/7 from The Market. And our Center Bar is, literally, right in the middle of everything, for a cocktail, beer or glass of wine after a day at the pool or an evening at the casino.

