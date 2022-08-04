Watch Now
Stay, play and relax at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Posted at 7:38 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 10:38:53-04

Westin Kierland Resort & Spa is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Looking for a fun and relaxing staycation? The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa is a great choice - with some deals for you:

Golf Special Offer
Get 10% OFF a round of golf for up to 4 players.
Use code: sonoranliving
Offer good through August 31, 2022

Spa Special Offer: Gemstone Package
Gemstone Massage, Scalp Enhancement, Gemstone Facial, Foot Revitalizer, FREE glass of champagne, access to Adult Aguamiel Pool, and FREE parking for just $400.
Book now through the end of September

Plan Your Stay!
Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
6902 E. Greenway Parkway
Scottsdale,
(480) 624-1000
marriott.com/phxws

