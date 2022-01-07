Stay and ride with the Verde Canyon Railroad and Sedona Real Package

Verde Canyon Railroad and Sedona Real Inn & Suites are advertisers of Sonoran Living.

Verde Canyon Railroad provides a luxurious train ride through a 20-mile wilderness area, along a wild and scenic river, only accessible by rail.

For three and a half hours, passengers enjoy comfort and style, exceptional amenities and outstanding service in vintage rail cars on a century-old route. Through a red rock paradise, with tracks that hug the curves of the Verde River every season offers a different reason to ride.

Ancient Sinagua Indian dwellings carved into the landscape and remnants of early pioneers have left their indelible mark along the route. Astonishing views of a wild and vibrant wilderness are visible around every bend as the train winds its way northward on tracks originally built for a booming copper industry that is now just a distant memory. Historic trestles, bridges and a 730-foot tunnel are just a few of the highlights tucked into unusual rock formations, red rock pinnacles and towering crimson cliffs.

Majestic bald eagles and hawks float effortlessly on the breeze above Javelina, wild burros, jack rabbits and many other Canyon creatures, peacefully coexisting with this heritage railroad for more than 100 years. The Verde Canyon Railroad provides a luxurious and educational way to experience this wild and scenic area.

Throughout the journey, the captivating history of the Canyon and the Railroad unfolds with narration spiced with a wide variety of railroad tunes. Car attendants on both the open-air and indoor cars answer any questions you may have, share history and point out highlights throughout the trip, including animal sightings long the route.

Sedona Real Inn & Suites: This Inn just feels different from other hotels in Sedona. They offer a variety of room types to accommodate all of your travel needs, including pet-friendly rooms for your four-legged family members, a fenced-in family park perfect for kids and pets, and a fire-pit where you can spend time connecting with friends and family. There are also daily activities schedule offering a variety of complimentary on-site experiences; everything from guided meditation, to local storytellers, live music, and games. Your stay also included a hot breakfast every morning with a variety of great choices that rival local restaurants. Daily specials and Belgian waffles are the perfect way to fuel up for your daily Sedona adventure.

The Sedona Real guest services team are exploration experts who can help you plan your ideal Sedona experience, putting together fun and exciting activities for your stay. They are happy to recommend the best trails (even some that locals don’t really know about) among the breathtaking red rocks, coordinate an early morning tee time, arrange a secret canyon tour on the Verde Canyon Railroad or find you the best dining experience to compliment your day.

Situated close to fun shopping, art galleries and restaurants, there is something for everyone. No matter how long you stay, they are waiting to help provide you a “REAL” escape.

Come and see for yourself what makes Sedona so special! There is no place that can reset your soul like Sedona.

