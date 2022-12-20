Start the new year with a ​brand-new kitchen or bathroom by Granite Transformations of North Phoenix

Granite Transformations of North Phoenix is a sponsor of this segment for Sonoran Living.

Granite and TREND Transformations take the stress out of your renovation, since all of our etherium® By E-Stone surfaces can be installed right over you existing countertops as a countertop overlay - eliminating the need for messy and time-consuming demolition. Our etherium® By E-Stone surfaces are available in a variety of colors and patterns and are a perfect fit for home renovations such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, shower walls, tub surrounds, fireplaces, flooring and more. They are also perfect for commercial settings such as restaurant counters and bar tops, office tables and countertops, hotel kitchens and bathrooms and so much more.

All etherium® By E-Stone surfaces at Granite and TREND Transformations are made with only the highest quality quartz, granite and recycled glass. By choosing Granite and TREND Transformations countertop overlay contractors for your remodeling project, you are also making an eco-friendly choice as our simple no-demolition process prevents countless tons of materials from entering landfills. Additionally, many of our products - such as our recycled glass surfaces - contain up to 78% post-consumer recycled content.

Give your kitchen or bathroom the gorgeous look it deserves, without the stress and time associated with a traditional remodel. Our countertop overlay process is fast, easy and we can complete your installation in as little as one day.

Granite Transformations of North Phoenix

8212 E Evans Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(623) 323-9631

www.granitetransformations.com

