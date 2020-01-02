Starkman Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Starkman Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery (SFPLS) in Scottsdale is passionate about providing physical and emotional comfort by surgically and non-surgically addressing facial irregularities. Whether it is an injury to the face, irregularities caused by post-skin cancer treatment or just undesirable or dysfunctional nasal structure, SFPLS and Dr. Sidney Starkman are there to be a part of your facial future.

Dr. Starkman and the whole family at SFPLS are dedicated to understanding concerns regarding facial appearance and helping patients enhance their most visible asset. Among the services provided at SFPLS are non-surgical procedures like acne scar treatments, laser hair removal and laser skin resurfacing as well as a variety of injectable options. When it comes to surgery, Dr. Starkman has dedicated his career to the science and art of facial plastic surgery only.

Sidney J. Starkman, M.D., received his bachelor's degree in human anatomy and physiology from the University of Arizona, where he graduated summa cum laude. Dr. Starkman gained admittance to the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine in Rochester, MN, which he attended on a full four-year scholarship. Dr. Starkman then completed his surgical residency at the SUNY-Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, specializing in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery.

During his residency training, Dr. Starkman trained under Dr. David Sherris, one of the foremost rhinoplasty surgeons in the country. Before launching Starkman Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery, Dr. Starkman completed an AAFPRS fellowship under the training of the world-renowned Dr. Devinder Mangat, a past president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

As a board-certified specialist in facial reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgery, Dr. Starkman performs a range of procedures, including facelifts, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, and skin cancer reconstruction. He performs all of his surgeries on-site at Starkman Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery as outpatient procedures so his patients are able to rest and recuperate comfortably at home.

In addition, Dr. Starkman is the founder of Saving Face, an Arizona nonprofit organization dedicated to providing pro bono corrective facial surgery to victims of domestic abuse. He established Saving Face in order to make a real difference within his community. Injuries acquired during domestic violence, particularly facial injuries, are damaging on physical and psychological levels, and Dr. Starkman is devoted to using his skills to help.

SFPLS's office in Scottsdale is a brand new, state-of-the-art facility featuring a fully equipped on-site operating room. Every effort has been made to provide patient privacy, including a side entrance for post-operative patients who desire a discrete method of entering and exiting the office without waiting in the reception area.

Starkman Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery is located at 8560 E Shea Blvd Suite 110 in Scottsdale. The phone number is 480-590-2697. More information and a gallery of Dr. Starkman's work can be found by visiting www.scottsdalefacialplastics.com

