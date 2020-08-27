Stand Up Stations: Building a business during COVID-19

Stand Up Stations is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

In March, COVID-19 put Alex and Kelsey Carroll's burgeoning event business out of business, and like so many other small entrepreneurs, they pivoted and found a new need to meet - branded, freestanding hand sanitizer stations.

Now, just over four months later, Stand Up Stations has posted $7 million in sales, eclipsed the size of their other venture, brought their 13 furloughed employees back to work and helped millions of people keep hands sanitized as business across the country navigate the on-again, off-again reopening.

