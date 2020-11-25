Stamp Medical: Stem cell treatments - your alternative to surgery

Stamp Medical is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

STEM CELL TREATMENTS, YOUR ALTERNATIVE TO SURGERY!

Stem cell treatments assist in the replacement, regrowth, repair and rejuvenation on a cellular level that is more advanced than many other treatments. They restore more youthful levels of energy and resolve age-related damage to face, body, organs and joints.

Treatment plans vary based on your condition and the consultation with our doctors. Treatment options for pain and orthopedics are done via injections of cells processed in a laboratory. Our highly-trained Dr. Cecil Graham MD will take stem cells from the patient's bone marrow and prepare them to be the most effective for the expected outcomes.

These treatments are commonly used to treat joint pains especially in the knees, hips, shoulders, elbows, spine, meniscus tears and more where cartilage and/or ligament injuries have occurred.

CONDITIONS WE TREAT

Stem cell therapy can be a great option for arthritis, bursitis, overuse injuries, meniscus tears, tennis elbow, and other painful conditions: This revolutionary treatment can help you regain your strength and mobility, get rid of pain, and build stronger joints.

Cell-based therapies, collectively known as regenerative medicine, hold the promise of repairing or even replacing damaged or diseased organs. Depending on which tissues they come from, stem cells have very different properties. Those from umbilical cord blood are quite different from those from fat, for example. Stem Cell Treatment for Knees, hips, shoulders, elbows & more. Now, in numerous cases, stem cell therapy for knees and other joints is reducing pain and repairing cartilage. As a result, many people have been able to improve their quality of life and avoid surgery altogether.

Stem Cell treatments also offer new hope for patients with lung conditions and autoimmune conditions. They can profoundly stimulate healing and help support lung function or counteract the damaging effects of autoimmune reactions. Research is still in its beginnings, but the data available is very promising.

ABOUT CECIL GRAHAM, M.D. MEDICAL DIRECTOR

Dr. Cecil Graham is currently the Medical Director for Stamp Medical. He is a native of West Virginia and graduated with his undergraduate and medical degree from West Virginia University. Dr. Graham completed his residency in Anesthesiology and fellowship in Pain Management at Loma Linda Medical Center in California. Dr. Graham has had a long medical career of successful stem cell treatments.

