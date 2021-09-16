St. Vincent de Paul would like you to donate new and used adult and children's bicycles at Earnhardt Auto Centers on Saturday, September 25

St. Vincent de Paul is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Will your used (or new) bicycle change a life?

Donate bikes this month to the 2021 Second Chance Bike Drive to get wheels to people in need

Last year brought in more than 1,200 bikes, but all it takes is one to make all the difference in a vulnerable person's life. Could that bike be the one sitting in your garage?

That's why you should join Sept. 7-30 for ABC15 2021 Second Chance Bike Drive in partnership with Earnhardt Auto Centers . All donated new and used (but working) bikes will go to St. Vincent de Paul's Bike Shop to help get wheels to those who need them most and support programming.

"A bike is helpful in so many ways for the people served by St. Vincent de Paul," said Shannon Clancy, SVdP associate CEO. "Whether it goes to a guest who needs transportation to a job, a dining room child who needs to get to school, a partner agency who provides to foster children or to one of our thrift stores to provide an affordable option for someone in need, that bike means improved opportunity, increased access to resources, and the sense of freedom and independence that help people gain stability and seek a better life."

On Saturday, Sept. 25 volunteers will be at Earnhardt Auto Centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. collecting donated bicycles from the community at 17 dealerships throughout the Valley:

Earnhardt Buick GMC 6315 E. Auto Park Dr Mesa, AZ 85206

Earnhardt Cadillac 7901 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Earnhardt Chandler Cadillac 1450 S. Gilbert Road Chandler, AZ 85286

Earnhardt Chevrolet 2121 N. Arizona Ave. Chandler, AZ 85225

Earnhardt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 1521 E. Drivers Way Gilbert, AZ 85297

Earnhardt Ford 7300 W. Orchid Lane Chandler, AZ 85226

Earnhardt Honda 10151 W. Papago Freeway Avondale, AZ 85323

Earnhardt Hyundai Avondale 10401 W Papago Freeway Avondale, AZ 85323

Earnhardt Lexus 800 E. Camelback Road Phoenix, AZ 85014

Earnhardt Peoria Kia 17431 N. 91st Ave Peoria, AZ 85382

Earnhardt Toyota 6136 E. Auto Loop Ave. Mesa, AZ 85206

Earnhardt Volkswagen 1489 E. Motorplex Loop Gilbert, AZ 85297

North Scottsdale Hyundai 8445 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 35747 N. Ellsworth Rd. Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Rodeo Ford 13680 W. Test Drive Goodyear, AZ 85338

Rodeo Kia 10685 W. Papago Freeway Avondale, AZ 85323

San Tan Hyundai 3252 S. Auto Way Gilbert, AZ 85297

Can't make it to an Earnhardt donation site or don't have a bike to give? Support the drive with an online cash donation . Just $25 helps repair a used bike with new tubes, tires, handles and more. And $50 helps SVdP buy a brand new bike.

You can also call in your donation on Sept. 16 to 602-850-6977 when ABC15 will air a phone bank happening from 9-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Or text BIKEDRIVE to 474747 anytime to make a donation.

St. Vincent de Paul's Bike Shop has been repairing bikes for nearly 10 years. The nonprofit partners with other community organizations to give the repaired bikes to people who need a low-cost form of transportation to get to school and work. It also offers bikes to people seeking help at SVdP through its shelter, Resource Center, or neighborhood food pantries. Over the holiday season, children's bikes may be provided to young dining room guests who achieve academic goals at school. In addition to providing bikes to people in need, the bike shop also gives residents the opportunity to volunteer in the shop and refurbish bikes to be sold at SVdP's thrift stores. The funding generated through the sales of bikes go directly to support SVdP's programs and services.

On Friday, Sept. 25, ABC15 will be live from Earnhardt Lexus in Phoenix from 11a.m. to noon and from 4-7 p.m. encouraging people to donate bikes.

"Earnhardt Auto Centers and ABC 15 have partnered for years to bring smiles to the faces of foster kids and those in need here in Arizona. At Earnhardts, we're in the business of people, transportation and of supporting the communities that support us," says Hal Earnhardt III, president of Earnhardt Auto Centers. "It's no secret that Tex loved the Valley and loved helping those in need, both young and old investing in the future of our communities. This annual effort has always been near and dear to our hearts - as it was Tex's. The participation from the Phoenix-area community, combined with the enthusiasm of our staff, has been amazing and we look forward to doing this each year and growing it. The partnership established with St Vincent de Paul last year has helped this program be even more successful to provide transportation to those in need and working to get back on their feet."

"The number of bicycles donated is growing each year and as a result, even more deserving folks will get to experience the joy of getting a bike - something everyone young, old and in-between should get to experience," says Derby Earnhardt, Tex Earnhardt's grandson. "We absolutely love this program and are looking forward to participating again this year and working with great program partners like ABC15 and St. Vincent de Paul!"

Give your used bikes new life by donating them to the 2021 Second Chance Bike Drive! Or donate today online: stvincentdepaul.net/BikeDrive