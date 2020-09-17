St. Vincent de Paul is asking you to donate new and used adult and children's bicycles at Earnhardt Auto Centers on Saturday, September 26

St. Vincent de Paul is a paid adertiser of Sonoran Living

Will your old (or new) bicycle change a life?

Donate bikes this month to the 2020 Second Chance Bike Drive to get wheels to people in need

Just one bike can make all the difference. That's why this September, ABC15 is hosting the 2020 Second Chance Bike Drive with the help of Earnhardt Auto Centers. All donated bikes - new and used - will go to St. Vincent de Paul's Bike Shop to help get wheels to those who need them most and support programming.

"A bike has the power to completely change a person's life," said Shannon Clancy, SVdP associate executive director. "When one of our guests experiencing homelessness or living in our transitional shelter receives a bike, the world opens a little wider to them with additional job opportunities and means of everyday living. And a child recipient has reliable transportation to and from school or the chance to explore their neighborhood or get together with friends. This increased access to opportunity is why each and every bike donation is so important and why we can't thank the community enough for helping us offer hope to the people we serve."

The bike drive officially kicked off Aug. 24 but will span the month of September.

On Saturday, Sept. 26 SVdP volunteers will be at Earnhardt Auto Centers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. collecting donated bicycles from the community at 19 dealerships throughout the Valley:

Earnhardt Buick GMC 6315 E Auto Park Dr Mesa 85206

Earnhardt Cadillac 7901 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale 85260

Earnhardt Chandler Cadillac 1450 S Gilbert Rd Chandler 85286

Earnhardt Chevrolet 2121 N Arizona Ave Chandler 85225

Earnhardt Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram 1521 E Drivers Way Gilbert 85297

Earnhardt Ford 7300 W Orchid Ln Chandler 85226

Earnhardt Honda 10151 W Papago Fwy Avondale 85323

Earnhardt Hyundai Avondale 10401 W Papago Fwy Avondale 85323

Earnhardt Hyundai North Scottsdale 8445 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale 85260

Earnhardt Kia 2121 E Bell Rd Phoenix 85022

Earnhardt Lexus 800 E Camelback Rd Phoenix 85014

Earnhardt Volkswagen 1489 E Motorplex Loop Gilbert 85297

Earnhardt Toyota 6136 E Auto Loop Ave Mesa 85206

Earnhardt Peoria Kia17431 N 91st Ave Peoria 85382

Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 35747 N Ellsworth RdQueen Creek 85142

Rodeo Ford 13680 W Test Dr Goodyear 85338

Rodeo Hyundai 12925 N Autoshow Ave Surprise 85388

Rodeo Kia10685 W Papago Fwy Avondale 85323

San Tan Hyundai 3252 S Auto Way Gilbert 85297

Can't make it to an Earnhardt donation site or don't have a bike to give?

Support the drive with an online cash donation. You can also call in your donation on Sept. 17 when ABC15 will host a phone bank happening from 9-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Every dollar goes towards buying bike supplies like tubes, tires, new seats and bike-cleaning products.

And on Friday, Sept. 25, ABC15 will be live from Earnhardt Lexus in Phoenix from 11a.m. to noon and from 4-7 p.m. encouraging people to donate bikes.

"Earnhardt Auto Centers and ABC 15 have partnered for years to bring smiles to the faces of foster kids and those in need here in Arizona. At Earnhardts, we're in the business of people and transportation...and of supporting the communities that support us," says Hal Earnhardt III, president of Earnhardt Auto Centers. "It's no secret that Tex loved the Valley and loved helping those in need, both young and old…investing in the future of our communities. This annual effort has always been near and dear to our hearts - as it was Tex's. The participation from the Phoenix-area community, combined with the enthusiasm of our staff has been amazing and we look forward to doing this each year …and growing it. The program has evolved this year to partner with St Vincent de Paul to help provide transportation to those in need and working to get back on their feet."

St. Vincent de Paul's Bike Shop has been repairing bikes for nearly 10 years. Bikes are distributed through St. Vincent de Paul's Resource Center and transitional shelter, Ozanam Manor. The bikes are typically given to people who need a low-cost form of transportation to get to work, school and run errands. Over the holiday season, children's bikes may be provided to young dining room guests who achieve academic goals at school. In addition to providing bikes to people in need, the bike shop also gives residents the opportunity to volunteer in the shop and refurbish bikes to be sold at SVdP's thrift stores. The funding generated through the sales of bikes go directly to support SVdP's programs and service.

"The number of bicycles donated is growing each year and as a result, even more deserving folks will get to experience the joy of getting a bike - something everyone young, old and in-between should get to experience," says Derby Earnhardt, Tex Earnhardt's grandson. "We absolutely love this program and are looking forward to participating again this year and working with great program partners like ABC15 and St. Vincent de Paul!"

Give your old bikes new life by donating them to the 2020 Second Chance Bike Drive!

Or donate today online: stvincentdepaul.net/BikeDrive

