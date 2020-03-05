Spring Training at Surprise Stadium in full swing

Surprise Stadium is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Surprise Stadium was voted the #1 stadium in the Cactus League in 2018 by USA Today and was also voted the best Spring Training venue in Arizona by Foothills Magazine in 2020.

Surprise Stadium embodies the traditions of Spring Training that is so important to many baseball fans. You will have the chance to meet your favorite players, get autographs, enjoy great food. Surprise Stadium marries a fan first atmosphere and the best Arizona hospitality you can find. Your first visit to Surprise Stadium will lead to many more!

Click here, for discounted tickets!

Surprise Stadium

15930 N Bullard Avenue

Surprise, AZ 85374

(623) 222-2222

SurpriseStadium.com

