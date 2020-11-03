SpaceOAR Hydrogel: Helping men maintain a better quality of life after prostate cancer treatment

Boston Scientific is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

SpaceOAR Hydrogel: A Little Space Before Prostate Cancer Radiation Can Make A Big Difference After

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers for American men with more than 183,000 new diagnoses each year. It's a highly treatable cancer, with options ranging from watchful waiting to surgery to radiation. But treatments aren't without side effects.

Dr. Steven Sckolnik, Radiation Oncologist at Arizona Center for Cancer Care, joined us this "November" to spread awareness and educate the community on the latest advancements in cancer care. Dr. Sckolnik discusses how SpaceOAR Hydrogel can help optimize a patient's quality of life by minimizing the side effects of prostate cancer radiation. A local SpaceOAR patient also shares his prostate cancer treatment journey and how SpaceOAR Hydrogel helped him maintain his quality of life after cancer treatment.

SpaceOAR Hydrogel is an FDA-cleared option that temporarily pushes the rectum farther away from the prostate. By separating the prostate from the rectum, the radiation dose delivered to the rectum is reduced, which may lessen damage to the rectum and other surrounding tissues. With SpaceOAR Hydrogel in place, a doctor can complement the patient's radiation treatment to better target their cancer while preserving healthy tissue to help maintain quality of life. Clinical data shows that SpaceOAR Hydrogel improves the chance of maintaining normal bowel function and also urinary and sexual function.

