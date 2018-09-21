SottoPelle & Tutera Medical explain the business of Hormone Replacement Therapy with pellets

SottoPelle® and Tutera Medical is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy

A Medical Approach to Hormonal Balance Utilizing Precision Prescriptive Dosing Methodology

Hormone Replacement Therapy is not a new or experimental treatment for hormonal imbalance. The science and practice of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has been around since the 1930's. SottoPelle® has been successfully treating patients with Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy (BHRT) for decades. As the pioneer and leader in the science based methodology of BHRT, SottoPelle created and established the standards that are now considered baselines for BHRT. Our proprietary patent pending dosing method relies on the proven results of thousands of patients and scientific data from some of the leading medical professionals in the world.

Hormone Replacement Therapy and Natural Bio-identical Pellet Therapy

There is a big difference in natural hormone replacement therapy methods, not only in the prescriptions themselves, but also in the delivery methods and the dosages recommended. Not every hormone replacement therapy (HRT) doctor offering bio identical hormone replacement therapy is an expert. Many doctors lack anything more than the rudimentary training and knowledge they acquired in medical school.

What is SottoPelle

Balance & Expertise. Hormonal balance is key to your well-being and a delicate thing to achieve. Other hormone replacement therapies rarely accomplish or maintain the hormonal equilibrium your body depends on for optimum health. With SottoPelle, our patients report returning to normal hormonal balance.

Is SottoPelle using Hormone Pellet Therapy The Best Choice for Natural Hormone Replacement therapy?

SottoPelle using Hormone Pellet Therapy is a highly effective form of HRT developed and refined by the late Gino Tutera, M.D., F.A.C.O.G., who was widely recognized as a leader in the field of bio identical hormone replacement. His unique treatment method is based on prescribing the right kind of hormone (biologically identical), in the correct amounts (determined through testing & proper analysis of the results), using the right delivery system (pellets). Bio-identical hormones are natural plant-derived compounds that have the same molecular structure as those made by the human body. Unlike synthetics, our bodies can readily recognize and metabolize them. It may surprise you to know that bio-identical have been used successfully by patients throughout Europe, Japan and the United States since the 1930's. Study after study has shown that, when prescribed and administered correctly, bio-identical pellets can benefit variety of conditions-including depression, weight gain and osteoporosis. But beware as all pellets are not alike. Our pellets are pure estradiol and testosterone whereas others contain fillers which cause a quicker dissolution rate. It is doesn't say SottoPelle on the door, its not the best!

