SottoPelle helps restore hormones to youthful levels

SottoPelle is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

How Youthful Hormone Levels Support Healthy Aging

Old age ain't no place for sissies.

Bette Davis

Hormone loss is a natural part of the aging process. Production of vital chemical messengers, such as estradiol and testosterone, simply slows down or phases out completely as we get older. Because of this, the body goes through some rather significant changes.

It's obvious that the health consequences of living with hormone depletion are substantial. Frankly, it doesn't have to be this way. There are many things you can do to positively impact the aging process, but key amongst them is restoring hormonal balance.

The New Age of Medicine

We now live in an age where medical research is leading us beyond the mere treatment of symptoms and exploring the root cause of many medical issues. As part of these efforts, evidence continues to accrue linking hormone deficiencies with a variety of diseases. For example, osteoarthritis and Alzheimer's have both been associated with estrogen deficiency. Similarly, testosterone deficiency in men is strongly linked with cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

Research outcomes such as these have helped shine the light on the importance of proper hormone replacement therapy and its supporting role in lifelong wellness.



Achieving Hormonal Balance

Restoring hormones to youthful levels is essential to sustaining good health. It's these levels that maintain bone health, cardiovascular health, brain function and support to every system in your body. Using low dose bioidentical hormones that are delivered directly into the blood stream around-the-clock is the optimal way to do that. Likewise, each hormone must be available in correct proportion to other key hormones in order to properly perform its tasks. That's because hormones are interdependent and work together. Too much or too little of a hormone can impact many critical internal processes. When equilibrium is restored using bioidenticals, you are actually physiologically replacing what is missing. These human identical hormones will communicate perfectly with receptor cells, metabolize properly and perform the tasks the body needs.

Many physicians still prescribe synthetic or conjugated hormones that are not the same as human hormones. They do not have the same molecular structure, receptor affinity, absorption capabilities or other functional traits, and are known to create serious side effects and risks. These hormone substitutes can sometimes relieve a symptom or two, but can never help achieve the hormonal balance the body needs to support good health.

