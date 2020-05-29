Somerset Academy Skyway Campus: An incredible option for students to learn in a leadership environment

Somerset Academy Skyway Campus is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Somerset Academy Skyway Campus (SOMAZ) is a college preparatory, tuition-free public charter school. SOMAZ places an emphasis on cultivating effective leaders. SOMAZ offers a challenging, meaningful learning environment.

The school's programming focuses on developing leadership skills and enhancing literacy. Students will receive character education. The school aims to instill in each child a desire to render service.

Somerset Skyway's model stresses collaboration between students, teachers, parents, and staff. Students receive the support they need to excel. Parents feel welcomed and are a part of the educational process for their children. Teachers are committed to provide differentiated instruction to ensure positive student performance for all students at SOMAZ.

Somerset Skyway is part of the nationally acclaimed Somerset Academy, Inc. charter school family. The first Somerset Academy school, Somerset Neighborhood, was established in 1997. The school opened in a two-room schoolhouse and served 50 students from Kindergarten through 5th grade. Somerset Academy operates over 70 high-quality K-12 educational programs in Florida, Nevada, Texas and Spain. The schools consistently achieve academic success. Somerset Academy Somerset schools have maintained the "neighborhood school" feel they started with.

Somerset Skyway, located at 14900 W. Van Buren Street, is currently enrolling grades PreK-6. The school will expand a grade each year to serve students through eighth grade. The PreK will be fee-based. Kindergarten through eighth grade is tuition-free. For more information, visit www.somersetskyway.org .