Smallcakes of Surprise serving up yummy cupcakes & ice cream

7:50 AM, Jan 8, 2018
sonoran living
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Smallcakes of Surprise is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Our Mission Statement

"To use creative flavors, quality ingredients, and friendly service to provide the finest cupcake experience worthy of returning and recommending."

Offering the following:
Wedding cakes
Special occasion cakes
Birthday cakes and cupcakes
Smash cakes
Gender reveal cakes
Gluten free cakes and cupcakes
Custom cakes
Ice cream sandwiches 
Cookies

Smallcakes of Surprise
13706 W. Bell Rd., Suite 14 (Corner of Bell and Grand Ave.)
Surprise AZ. 85374 
(623) 243-6391    
www.smallcakesofsurprise.com

Smallcakes of Surprise is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living


 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Comments

Sonoran Living is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.