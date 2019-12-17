Sierra Tucson is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Since 1983, Sierra Tucson has provided hope and healing for individuals who have struggled with spiritual, physical, and emotional pain. As a leader in the fields of behavioral and mental health care, Sierra Tucson is internationally renowned for its effective therapies, skilled staff, serene setting, and innovative leadership. Sierra Tucson's longstanding legacy of clinical excellence and compassionate care has resulted in recovery for those struggling with substance use disorder, trauma-related issues, disordered eating, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Utilizing the Sierra Tucson Model® and the four comprehensive treatment program offerings, a multidisciplinary team of professionals focuses on treating the whole person-not just the symptoms-thereby offering the tools, resources, and care needed for lasting recovery. Sierra Tucson continues the support with a full year of continuing care through our Connect365 program and a lifetime of alumni services.

As a world leader in creating individualized therapies, Sierra Tucson combines integrative and experiential therapies with evidence-based practices to provide a full range of treatment modalities. Sierra Tucson's medical assessment and stabilization unit is located on campus, ensuring a smooth transition to residential care. Diverse treatment programs span from addictions and co-occurring disorders to anxiety, pain, and trauma. The combination of integrative treatment and the process of helping individuals uncover the root causes of their challenges is what sets Sierra Tucson apart from other treatment facilities. In addition, individuals' cultural needs are taken into consideration to guide clinical decisions and deliver therapy.

Sierra Tucson is dually licensed for Behavioral Health Inpatient and Residential Treatment. In 2016, Sierra Tucson was presented with the Organizational Achievement Award by NAADAC, the Association for Addiction Professionals, for demonstrating a "strong commitment to the addiction profession and particularly strong support for the individual addiction professional." In 2017, Sierra Tucson was the co-recipient of the 2017 Clinical Excellence Award by Acadia Healthcare. In 2018, Jaime W. Vinck, MC, LPC,NCC, was named the Licensed Professional Champion as part of the 2018 Women of Influence Awards sponsored by Inside Tucson Business, and one of Arizona's top five behavioral health leaders in 2019 by AZ Big Media. Situated on 160 serene acres just north of Tucson, AZ, Sierra Tucson offers a stunning view of the majestic Santa Catalina Mountains. The location provides a sense of privacy and safety in a natural, healing environment. For information, call 800-624-9001 or visit SierraTucson.com

