Sierra Academy of Scottsdale provides to solutions for children with learning disabilities



Sierra Academy of Scottsdale is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Faculty and staff at Sierra Academy of Scottsdale, part of Catapult Learning www.catapultlearning.com, a leading provider of instructional intervention and professional development solutions, don't believe in "one size fits all" approach to education. The school serves students aged 5-22 who face learning, language, and social challenges, especially those with autism spectrum disorders.

Sierra Academy's educational model focuses on academics, social skills, behaviors and communication. Specifically designed for students with Autism, Catapult Learning's Language Model meets each student at his or her individual lability level through individualized student plans that employs multisensory instructional methods.

Small classrooms and one-on-one attention provide students with tailored instruction. Our research-based Language Model builds on students' individual strengths while addressing identified challenges. No matter how a student learns, staff guide them toward success.

The comprehensive and individualized programs in place at Sierra Academy help individuals achieve a higher quality of life. For example, the LITE (Learning Independence Through Education) Program helps students learn skills like balancing a checkbook and working on-campus jobs students learn the skills necessary to prepare them for the "real world."

For both autistic and non-autistic populations, faculty design and implement individualized programs to meet the social, emotional, and behavioral needs of each child. By strengthening executive functioning, theory of mind, and central coherence, students develop social understanding, coping skills, organization techniques, and independence in order to live richer and fuller lives.

Leadership at the school is committed to achieving success with each student, no matter what barriers stand in the way of his or her education. Faculty works with students to help build important skills and self-esteem while preparing them to become responsible, independent adults.

Sierra Academy is approved by the Arizona Department of Education as a Special Education Day School and is accredited by AdvancED.

Sierra Academy of Scottsdale

17800 N. Perimeter Drive #110

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

(480) 767-8659

www.sierraacademyaz.com