Winter escapes and complete restoration

Sedona Chamber Of Commerce and Tourism Bureau is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau is thrilled to invite you to Sedona to replenish your mind, body, and soul in a winter wonderland that will take your breath away.

With the new year upon us, it's time to set important goals, such as mind and body restoration, becoming grounded, feeling balanced and soul cleansing. Working on these life goals in such a spiritual, energetic and positive destination will set you up for success.

YOUtopia's key word is 'you', meaning that you must take care of yourself before you can effectively take care of others. And, there is no better place to work on yourself since Sedona has long been a mecca for wellness and inspiration, dating as far back as ancient Native American rituals.

Venture to Sedona to heal and transform, surrounded by dreamy views and fresh mountain air. Bask in the sunshine, gaze at the diamond studded night skies , and watch your troubles disappear. Enjoy meditation at a Vortex area and then relax at one of Sedona's many spas. Plus, winter is the perfect time to visit this destination! The winter months are slow, so you will find lower hotel rates and fewer lines.

Let your spirit soar and rejoice in the silence of nature when you explore Red Rock Country. To assure Sedona's sustainability as a natural, spiritual wonder for generations to come, we invite you to join our culture of respectful care for our environment and way of life. Take the Sedona Cares Pledge , and then get out there - and experience for yourself the majesty and magic of Sedona! Seek off-the-beaten-path sites with Sedonas Secret 7 and find hidden treasures only the locals know about.

Go to SedonaYOUtopia.com to discover restorative itineraries, invigorating adventures and inspiring images from visitors who have shared their life-altering experiences first hand.

Come nurture your spirit and discover your own YOUtopia. New Year, New You! Love yourself in 2020!