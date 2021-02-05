Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa: The perfect Valentine's Day destination

Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa: A Red Rock Oasis for you to find your room to play!

Have you played Chess under the moonlight or gazed at shooting stars in the Arizona desert sky? Once you step onto the grounds of Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa Trademark Collection by Wyndham you are whisked into the sounds of waterfalls and whispering trees.

The Sedona Rouge Hotel & Spa, a collection of 105 rooms and suites, is located in the heart of Sedona, within walking distance of the city's top stores, restaurants, and nearby trails. Plush rooms are artfully designed with soft leather accents, soaking tubs and warm ambient lighting. Luxurious touches also include goose-down feather duvets, rain showerheads, and, in some cases, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and balconies. Another property highlight is the 5,000-square-foot spa, with Body Bliss spa amenities and an extensive treatment menu. The lush grass lawns throughout the property include yard games, fire pits, daily wellness classes and a lawn dedicated to the furry traveler.

At Reds Restaurant Bar & Grill, enjoy the freshest American cuisine with a fusion twist in the heart of Sedona's reds rocks. They combine a dynamic atmosphere with traditional dishes. The restaurant features à la carte menus; chef tasting menus and private dinners. Take in the Sedona night sky on their outdoor patio. Delight in homemade pastas, prime cut steaks, and artfully designed desserts. Red's own wine sommelier will perfectly pair their dishes with selections from a profound, carefully assembled wine collection Or if you are just looking for lighter fare, their bar proudly serves a unique, specially crafted cocktail menu with house-infused spirits, and fresh, organic ingredients.

The Spa at Sedona Rouge voted "Best Spa" in Sedona, is staffed by Sedona's finest massage therapists and experienced estheticians. Here you will find a full menu of wellness treatments and experiences, each tailored to your needs. Their Sedona Seven Sacred Pools Signature treatment combines the energy of Sedona with vibrational oils created by Body Bliss (a local Sedona company). This experience is truly transformational. Whether it's a Custom Facial or The Fountain of Youth restorative facial with a body treatment included, the Spa at Sedona Rouge has wellness and relaxation as top of mind. We are certain you will find your peace here at the Spa at Sedona Rouge, where you can choose your own path to experience health and wellness.

Combining exceptional service with creative cuisine, a tranquil spa and beautiful surroundings, Sedona Rouge has long distinguished itself as a premier destination in Sedona, Arizona. Make a trip to see them! They will welcome you like family.

To make your reservation, call 928-203-4111, or go to www.SedonaRouge.com