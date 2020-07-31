Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa: The perfect outdoor adventure getaway!

Are you looking for a safe escape to relax and unwind with your family and furry companion? Then Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa Trademark Collection by Wyndham is guaranteed to be the perfect home away from home for you. Surrounded by stunning vistas and beautiful red rock mountains, this geological wonderland is where you'll find total bliss and an endless amount of adventure.

At the Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa, they strive to emulate an atmosphere to satisfy all your needs. Unwind in style from the comfort of your spacious guest room, designed in Andalusia ambiance. Each room comes thoughtfully appointed with luxurious amenities such as lambs-wool throw blankets, cozy Kashwére™ robes, Turkish bath towels, dual walk-in rain showers, flat screen TVs, and other signature items that will help you seamlessly settle into your temporary home. Sedona Rouge is also pet-friendly, so you may bring your furry babies along.

At the indulgent REDS Sedona Grill, the culinary team creates healthy and sustainable cuisine for your dining pleasure. Using the freshest ingredients from local farms, the team puts Arizona first! Just one bite will help you understand why they were recognized as Sedona's Best Happy Hour and Appetizers spot. Choose from a selection of delicious flatbreads, sip on one of our local wines, and groove along to live music.

When you're ready for an adventure, the experienced concierge team will offer the best suggestions that are the perfect fit for you and your family. Take a hot-air balloon ride, visit the multitude of wineries, take a jeep tour to an ancient ruin, or just relax at the pool and enjoy a spa day.

The Spa at Sedona Rouge voted "Best Spa" in Sedona, is staffed by certified massage therapists and experienced estheticians. Here you will find a full menu of regenerative services, each tailored to your needs. With ancient Ayurveda treatments, reflexology, herbal wraps and indulgent massages, you can choose your own path to rekindle your appreciation for the little things in life.

Combining exceptional service with creative cuisine and beautiful surroundings, Sedona Rouge has long distinguished itself as a premier event venue in Sedona, Arizona. Make a trip to see them! They will welcome you like family.

To book your stay at Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa, call 928-203-4111, or go to www.SedonaRouge.com.