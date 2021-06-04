Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau: Planning your trip to Red Rock Country

Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Candace Carr Strauss, President & CEO Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau

Sedona is the perfect socially-distanced outdoor recreation destination, being completely encapsulated by expansive national forest land, wilderness areas and state parks. Sedona has more than 400 miles of trails for hiking and mountain biking. Summer is coming, so look to cool off from a swim in the brisk waters of Oak Creek, or a day on a kayak down the Verde River. Experience an early morning bird's eye view of Red Rock Country afloat in a hot air balloon or get an adrenaline rush from one of our helicopter tours that takes your breath away.

In addition to the incredible beauty of our natural playground, visitors can also enjoy a delicious meal at one of many fine restaurants focusing on locally-sourced products or sip a glass of wine made right here in the Verde Valley. Take a pottery class at Sedona Arts Center. Receive a luxurious spa treatment, or a healing session by one of the area's spiritual professional practitioners. In the evenings, check out Sedona's star-studded skies. Sedona is a certified Dark Sky Community - of which there are fewer than 30 in the entire world! Sedona events are also returning this year. Here are a few that are coming up!

The Illuminate Film Festival is May 20th through the 26th which aims to elevate human consciousness and inspire lasting transformation through cinema.

The Sedona PhotoFest will be held June 11th through the 13th. A series of inspiring presentations on photographic technique and perspectives from some of the top photographers in the world.

The 27th annual Sedona International Film Festival is scheduled for June 12th through the 20th. This year, you have a choice - you can experience a scaled-down live festival or enjoy the fest virtually from the comfort of your home.

For more information, go to SedonaEvents.com.

Collectively, this year, society has come to recognize what is most valued in life - being with family and friends, health, upholding traditions, experiencing live events, and seeking reconnection that comes from being in nature. Although Sedona has been called the Most Beautiful Place on Earth, it is really more about how that beauty makes a person feel. The positive impact Sedona has on its visitors is what makes the area truly unique.

Sedona is cherished by many. However, a request to those who wish to visit here: Please take the Sedona Cares Pledge. Learn about the seven principals of Leave No Trace. Recreate responsibly. When it comes to our trails, trash is a man-made problem, so please pack it in, pack it out. Consider coming mid-week instead of on weekends. To learn more, take the pledge at SedonaCares.com.

Speaking of trails, check out the Sedona Secret 7 hikes. Hidden gems sourced by the locals, SedonaSecret7.com will provide new (and less crowded) ways to experience Sedona.

Go to VisitSedona.com today to plan your trip to Red Rock Country.