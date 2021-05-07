Scottsdale's NEW UGlow Aesthetics offers cutting edge PRP Glow Facial

UGlow Aesthetics is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

UGlow Aesthetics offers cutting edge, regenerative Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) for our PRP Glow Facial. Unlike traditional "test tube" PRP, our advanced system allows us to create medical-grade PRP that results in more dramatic skin rejuvenation than ever before. The PRP is infused 4mm into the dermis in the latest, break-through transdermal infusion technology. Our regenerative, medical-grade PRP can also be injected as well as applied topically. UGlow Aesthetics is the only provider in Arizona of this regenerative, aesthetic procedure.

PRP (Platelet-rich plasma) has been popular for years to generate new tissue and heal tendons, ligaments and muscles in the sports medicine and orthopedic world. Now, we can use the same medical-grade PRP for aesthetic procedures as a way to rebuild collagen, regenerate new skin tissue and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Our PRP Glow Facial is one of the most effective and advanced, ways to rejuvenate aging skin and achieve more youthful, glowing skin. PRP treatments are considered safe and natural since it utilizes the platelets from your own body, there's no downtime and it works on all skin types and nearly every skin condition.

Traditionally, a PRP facial has been performed with microneedling in order to create the micro channels necessary for the PRP to be fully infused-preventing those who aren't fond of needles (or pain), and those wanting to avoid downtime, from getting the procedure-and all its benefits. Through research into the most advanced skin technology available, UGlow Aesthetics has made this concern a thing of the past with the JetPeel transdermal infusion technology.

UGlow Aesthetics' unique needle-free application uses the technology from the JetPeel to infuse medical-grade PRP 4mm into the skin. The end result is that this superior, regenerative treatment penetrates and infuses PRP "liquid gold" into the skin even better than microneedling. The total treatment time is about one hour, including fifteen minutes for the blood draw. For optimal results, a series of three treatments (once a month for three months) is typically recommended.

UGlow Aesthetics

4205 N. Winfield Scott Plaza, Suite 6

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(602) 562-4531

www.uglowaesthetics.com