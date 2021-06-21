Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Scorpion Repel shows us how they keep scorpions out of your home

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) For more information call (480) 662-1171 or visit ScorpionRepel.com
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 12:18:56-04

((SL Advertiser)) For more information call (480) 662-1171 or visit ScorpionRepel.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV