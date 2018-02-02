Savvy Curls: Get perfect curls without the head damage

Savvy Curls is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Savvy Curls hair curling wraps are revolutionizing the way that women curl their hair!

They are a no heat, non-damaging, hair-curling tool that women are just raving about! These patented wraps work with the natural heat zone of your scalp to produce healthy, glamorous curl or beachy waves without damaging your hair.

This product ROCKS because it an be worn out as a stylish updo as it's curling your hair; it takes 30 minutes off of your morning routine; it is comfortable to wear or sleep in; it saves your hair from heat and damage and is so easy to use.

Savvy Curls works for all hair types, lengths, and thicknesses and are for women of all ages! They are perfect for the on-the-go business woman, college, high school and elementary school students, athletes of all types, dance teams, cheer teams, fitness enthusiasts, and stay at home moms. Savvy Curls is literally the must-have beauty product for all women!

We have two types of wraps; the single wrap and the convertible wrap. The single wrap is ideal for hair medium to long in length with thin to average thickness. The convertible wrap is our universal wrap as it works for every length, thickness and hair type. It is a must have for anyone with short hair, layers or very thick hair. It has a double strap that is detachable so it is essentially both the single and the convertible wrap in one.

Savvy Curls wraps make hair curling easy! So say good bye to curling irons, wands, and flat irons, and say hello to beautiful, healthy Savvy Curls!

Go to www.savvycurls.com to order and type in COUPON CODE: slaz to receive a $5 discount. Full video tutorials can also be viewed on our website.

