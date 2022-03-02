Saturn Wealth owner Charisse Mackenzie wants to help you have financial peace

Saturn Wealth is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Saturn Wealth, an independent financial advisory office located in Gilbert, provides personalized financial advice tailored to each individual and their unique situation. Saturn Wealth is one of the few women owned financial advisor offices in Arizona and is owned and operated by Charisse Mackenzie, a licensed Accredited Investment Fiduciary. An Accredited Investment Fiduciary has undergone continuing education and certifications that focuses on your best interest above their own and has an ethical duty to recommend the best investments for you. Saturn Wealth works to align their clients strategically with solutions tailored to their specific goals and objectives.

At Saturn Wealth, Charisse and her team specialize in looking for solutions for their clients as they approach retirement. Many clients come in with an old employer sponsored retirement account such as a 401K or 403b, or TSP; and, once they leave that employer are unsure what to do with it. Saturn Wealth can offer their clients tax-friendly investment options that will best fit their needs.

Charisse also is passionate about empowering others by providing financial education at one of her workshops around the east valley on many topics like taxes, social security, and others. Another specialty is working with women when they face unexpected events, such as a divorce or spousal death, and navigating financial woes that can be both overwhelming and stressful.

Charisse provides complimentary strategy and planning sessions and provides each person with a detailed plan that provides them peace of mind with their retirement goals.

To schedule a complimentary strategy session, call 480-339-7103 or go to www.SaturnWealth.com.