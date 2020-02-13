Sardella's Pizza and Wings offers a pink heart-shaped pizza for Valentine's Day

Sardella's Pizza & Wings is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Sardella's Pizza and Wings is excited to offer their exclusive pink heart-shaped pizzas again!

"Every year our guests fall in love with the pink heart-shaped pizzas." said David Sardella, Founder and Owner of Sardella's Pizza and Wings. "Pizza is already the perfect food to enjoy with others, and a pink heart-shaped pizza adds a little fun to any Valentine's Day. Think of receiving a heart-shaped pizza for lunch at the office, sending one to your child(ren) or grandchild(ren) at school, or brining one home for dinner to celebrate love with the entire family."

The artistic, heart-shaped creations are available now for pre-order but will only make an appearance on the menu on February 14th with two options to share with your loved ones; the "I Love You", a 16-inch, pink heart-shaped 1-topping pizza, personalized box message and a single, long stem red rose ($21.99), or the "I Love You More", a 16-inch, pink heart-shaped 1-topping pizza, personalized box message, a single, long stem red rose, six fresh baked chocolate chip cookies and a can of whipped cream ($31.99). Customers can order for pick-up, delivery or dine-in. Heart-shaped pizzas can be pre-ordered now through February 13th by calling any of their four Valley locations. On Valentine's Day, orders can be placed online at <https://sardellaspizza.com/valentines-day-special/, in person or by phone.

Sardella's Pizza and Wings is a family owned and operated restaurant committed to offering the highest quality food, and outstanding customer service in the Northwest Phoenix area since 1988. Italian traditions, love of good food, and family culture are the key ingredients to their success.

Sardella's Pizza and Wings offers the choice of pick-up, delivery, and dine-in, in addition to an easy online ordering. For special discounts and offers year-round, visit <http://sardellaspizza.com/specials/.

About Sardella's Pizza and Wings

At Sardella's we put everything out on the table; fresh ingredients, our family recipes and the respect we have for the food you love. Our underlying belief in the exceptional homemade food we prepare and the quality of the service we provide has allowed us to bring our philosophy and enthusiasm to your table and taste buds for over 32 years!

Sardella's long, family-owned, local history has made us an essential dining destination in Phoenix and a staple in the hearts of those we serve, making every visit to Sardella's a special experience.

