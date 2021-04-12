Sally Rogerson Academy: New boutique hair school opens in the Valley

Sally Rogerson Academy LLC is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

With an eye always on what's happening next, world renowned educator Sally Rogerson has broken the mold on the traditional beauty school experience with the SR Academy in Scottsdale. This innovative educational experience combines a modern approach to cosmetology with additional training in marketing, branding, and social media. Training is provided in all hair textures and diversity is supported both in the classroom and in the curriculum. This unique experience gives SR Academy graduates the tools needed to build their business, grow a clientele, and thrive in today's competitive salon environment.

During her 30+ year as a Creative Director for Vidal Sassoon Corp, a Platform Artist, and an Editorial Stylist, Sally developed her signature technique. She then fulfilled her lifelong dream of owning her own hair school. Her simplified approach breaks complicated processes down into easy to follow steps that help students develop healthy habits that will make them not only highly skilled, but efficient stylists. The small classes size allows instructors to give one-on-on attention and instruction. They are able to develop a personal rapport with the students and determine how to best motivate them in order to achieve success in their future career. The Academy's positive reinforcement policy helps to instill confidence in each student and foster a love for their chosen craft of hairdressing. The combination of Sally's professional network and the well-earned respect of her peers in the industry allows for a wide range of amazing job placement opportunities in the Scottsdale area and beyond.

In addition to the cosmetology courses, SR Academy also offers a variety of advanced training for already established stylists. These include two day cutting classes teaching Sally's tried-and-true signature cutting series, six and ten week cutting intensives, and fan favorite, the Teacher Training Program.

These three, six, or twelve month courses focused on either haircutting or color are designed to give stylists and salon owners the skills they need to develop their own in-salon training and mentorship programs for assistants and junior stylists.

Whatever your educational need may be, SR Academy has an option that will allow you to become the stylist you have always dreamed of being. The next SR Academy cosmetology course begins in early May. Class registration includes a full stylist kit (retail value: $1,000).

To learn more please email sally@sallyrogerson.com or text (310) 428-0169.