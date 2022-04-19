Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic uses oxygen therapy to help people experiencing Post COVID Syndrome

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Two years into the coronavirus disease pandemic and we are still learning more about the visus, but also learning about symptoms after recovery. COVID has resulted in a growing population of individuals who experience a wide range of persistent symptoms referred to by the CDC as Post COVID Syndrome or more commonly, "Long COVID." These symptoms often include profound fatigue, brain fog, joint pains and even depression. The CDC just published that 11.1 million Americans are currently living with Long COVID.

Currently, no known treatment is available for long COVID. One of the options to reverse hypoxia, reduce neuroinflammation, and induce neuroplasticity is hyperbaric oxygen therapy and a recent study showed great promise in Long COVID patients. Here in Arizona, RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic has been using Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, or HBOT, to help promote healing in patients still suffering after recovering from their initial COVID infection. Dr. Marvin Borsand, the Medical Director at RX-O2 explains that "Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy certainly does not cure COVID, but it has helped the vast majority of our patients get back to normal." Patients at Rx-O2 often need the Oxygen under pressure to reduce inflammation and to help stimulate the immune system. While a short series of treatments is often needed for Post COVID Syndrome, most patients notice a dramatic difference after even just one treatment. Rx-O2 Hyperbaric clinic is in the process of publishing results from a case study on Long COVID with exciting results for millions of Americans still suffering.

