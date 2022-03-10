Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic uses oxygen therapy to heal chronic inflammation

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Everyone has had to suffer through inflammation at some point in their life. Often it is acute inflammation after an injury and can resolve with time, rest, maybe icing or even using medications. Many people also suffer from chronic inflammation, which may have started with an injury or may be the result of disease. Chronic inflammation doesn't go away with rest and medications may mask the issue without allowing for full resolution. This chronic inflammation can cause a series of significant changes in a patient's health and can increase the risk of infections and other diseases.

At Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic, here in the valley, inflammation is a common topic. Dr. Marvin Borsand, the medical director at RX-O2, explains that "Hyperbaric oxygen reduces inflammation, oxygenates injured muscle, and regenerates tissue at the cellular level." This oxygenation is what plays a major role in decreasing inflammation. When inflammation decreases, so does pain and swelling.

Recently the Nobel Prize was awarded to a group of doctors and scientists for the discovery of an anti-inflammatory pathway called HIF1-alpha. This is the science behind the anti-inflammatory action of Hyperbaric Oxygen. This pathway explains how oxygen and it's levels in tissue can affect levels of local and even systemic inflammation. This research has led to advancements in the way doctors have approached chronic inflammation and is one of the main reasons that Dr. Marvin Borsand promotes the use of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to support the healing process.

Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic

5626 N 51st Ave

Glendale, AZ

(623) 930-0887

www.RX-O2.com