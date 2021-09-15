RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The mission at RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic is the restoration and promotion of health, wellness and not only the quantity, but also quality of life through Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.

Often one of the most overlooked nutrients in life is Oxygen. It is absolutely essential to life, however patients focus on how much protein or fat they consume, but do not bring focus on their ability to consume Oxygen. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is able to increase the amount of O2 in the blood, plasma and even into tissues.

Historically this has been an FDA approved treatment for non-healing wounds, but recent research has brought this treatment forward for a number of pathologies. Celebrities and athletes have been using this powerful healing modality for decades, but only recently has HBOT become available and affordable for the general public.

The staff at RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic has more than 20 years of experience with HBOT and only provides treatment in FDA approved chambers to ensure patients ability to heal in a safe and relaxing environment.

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic

5626 N 51st Ave

Glendale, AZ

(623) 930-0887

www.RX-O2.com