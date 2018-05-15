Rise Above Remodeling helps home owners love their home again by fixing what they don't like

Rise Above Remodeling is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

What do I need to do to prepare my home for a remodel in Phoenix AZ?

You're smart to have decided to contract out your major home project. Remodeling a kitchen or bathroom, building an addition, or totally remodeling your home are all jobs that extend far beyond the skill level of most homeowners.If you have ever survived an arduous do-it-yourself project, finding a contractor may give you a sense of relief, as you envision yourself telling the contractor what to do and then having it magically done for you. But while your physical labor will be minimal, a different kind of work is involved in preparing your home prior to the contractor starting construction. Let this guide ease your home's transition into a gorgeous sanctuary that you will love for many years to come.

How Much Should You Do Yourself?

Some homeowners believe that they should not have to lift a finger prior to their upcoming project. Others jump in wholeheartedly by "helping out" the workmen prior to or during the project. What should you do?In general, it is unwise to do absolutely nothing prior to your remodel. Some prep work, such as clearing out rooms, is involved, and it is only to your benefit to do this yourself. Unless you have made prior arrangements with your contractor, you should not do any work during the course of the remodeling project. Contractors hate it when clients change things around at night or on weekends when the workmen are not around, as this impedes the workflow.

3 Things You Absolutely Must Do

Move Fragile and Precious Items: China, photos, artwork, electronics, and all other items that you do not want to get broken or dusty should be moved by you out of the work area and into safe zones (see below).

Clear Rooms of Large Items: What about the big stuff, like sofas, cabinets, large rugs? If you are capable, the best-case scenario is for you to remove these items from the work zone and seal them tightly in plastic sheeting. If you are not capable, speak to the contractor about this. For a nominal fee, the contractor may agree to have some of the workers perform this task for you.

Keep Your Items Safe From Theft or Misplacement: Whether located in the work area or not, any items of monetary value - jewelry, cash, precious metals, even some prescription drugs - should be removed from the home and placed in a safe deposit box. If you have a home safe, store them there. You don't want to play the blame game with your contractor or their workers, especially if it turns out your child misplaced something. Establish "Safe Zone" If you have a guest bathroom or powder room, it will be to your advantage to "sacrifice it" to the workmen during the course of the project.

Tip: remove all towels and place a roll or two of paper towels on the back of the toilet for workers to use.Unless you are feeling especially generous, kitchens and dining rooms are off limits for workers to use. You are not expected to provide dining facilities.

