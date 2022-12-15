Richelle Hopkins is helping people redesign their retirement

Richelle Hopkins is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Richelle Hopkins is redesigning retirement so her clients can do what they want when they want. From survey to solution, Richelle provides alternative ways for homeowners to leverage their financial freedom and make their retirement dreams come true via a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (Reverse Mortgage).

She has helped people like you find the resources hidden in your home since 2004. If you want to know more, understand better, and feel confident about your decisions around your home's equity and what it can do for you in retirement, reach out to Richelle. Richelle is a member of the Southwest Regional team at Mutual of Omaha Reverse Mortgage.

Mutual of Omaha Mortgage helps with one of the most significant challenges facing the Baby Boomer generation today: being financially prepared for your retirement years. Mutual of Omaha Mortgage is committed to educating retirees and their families on the value of a product that was created by the U.S. government during President Reagan's term in office. The Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) was designed to utilize the equity in your home as a means to assist a peaceful and secure transition to your retirement years.

Many Financial Advisors are now realizing the value of this product as one of several overall financial planning tools. The team at Mutual of Omaha Mortgage is committed to you, and are here to assist you on your timeline, not ours. Our commitment to you is that the educational process will be based upon an honest, ethical and open dialogue. Mutual of Omaha Mortgage's goal is to integrate our dialogue into your circle of trusted advisors, whether those be family or a team of financial professionals.

Call Today for More Information: Richelle Hopkins HECM Specialist | NMLS #724068 Office: (602) 312-7801 | Email: rhopkins@mutualmortgage.com | iHECM.com