Revel: Scottsdale's newest communities offering independent living with best-in-class amenities

Revel Legacy & Revel Scottsdale are paid sponsors of Sonoran Living

Revel communities offer vibrant independent living with best-in-class amenities and services. At Revel, good food and good friends go hand-in-hand, and fun is never far from home. You'll laugh, learn, and make wonderful new memories.

Revel is opening two distinct communities in Scottsdale. Revel Legacy is located in North Scottsdale near the mountains and the beauty of the Sonoran Desert. Revel Scottsdale is located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to Salt River Fields, where you can catch a spring training game, and all the restaurants and shopping that central Scottsdale has to offer.

At Revel communities, residents can enjoy restaurant-quality dining, state-of-the-art fitness centers, spas and salons, theaters and more. Revel is unique in that each of its properties offer residents a taste of the great outdoors. From sweeping views, light and airy apartments, and ample garden space and walking trails, to indoor-outdoor "sky decks" perfect for sipping cocktails and taking in sunsets, Revel provides its residents with an atmosphere that is far from common in the senior living space.

Freedom of choice and flexible living options are key aspects of living at Revel. The recently launched Revel Seasonal Residences program encourages Revel residents to explore new places by allowing them to rent fully furnished apartments at any Revel community across the country. From Idaho to California to Nevada and beyond, this unique program offers residents a change of scenery that ensures they are living a vibrant and fulfilling life.

Residents can also take advantage of the Revel Travel Club, allowing them to book a guest suite at any Revel community for up to one week for free. While there, residents can enjoy

three meals a day at the on-site restaurants and join in on any fun group activities happening at

the community they are visiting.

Revel not only empowers residents to accomplish things they didn't know were possible, but also supports their journey as they transition to an independent living community. To learn more about Revel communities in Scottsdale, visit revelarizona.com or call 480-718-7034.

The Revel Legacy leasing office is located at 8890 East Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255.

The Revel Scottsdale leasing office is located at 8225 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250.