Menu

Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Rest your wings at Lazy Bee Spa inside the historic Clarendon Hotel & Spa

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) To book a spa membership contact Lazy Bee Spa at (602) 635-1608 or visit www.lazybeespa.com
Posted at 7:46 AM, Jan 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-13 11:53:57-05

The Clarendon Hotel & Spa is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Lazy Bee Spa is where busy bees rest their wings. Nestled within the historically significant Clarendon Hotel, this spa prides itself on offering guests a break from the hustle of Phoenix life.

Freshly renovated and reopened in August, Lazy Bee Spa has since provided a space for escape in a trying year. Because they recognize the importance of consistent self-care, the spa has teamed up with the hotel and resident restaurant, Fuego, to offer a membership option.

Members receive two 60-minute facials and/or massages, a discount on food, and a discount on room rate for one monthly price.

Lazy Bee Spa
Inside The Clarendon Hotel & Spa
401 W Clarendon Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 635-1608
www.lazybeespa.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get ABC15 News 24/7 on Roku and other streaming platforms.