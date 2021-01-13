Rest your wings at Lazy Bee Spa inside the historic Clarendon Hotel & Spa

The Clarendon Hotel & Spa is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Lazy Bee Spa is where busy bees rest their wings. Nestled within the historically significant Clarendon Hotel, this spa prides itself on offering guests a break from the hustle of Phoenix life.

Freshly renovated and reopened in August, Lazy Bee Spa has since provided a space for escape in a trying year. Because they recognize the importance of consistent self-care, the spa has teamed up with the hotel and resident restaurant, Fuego, to offer a membership option.

Members receive two 60-minute facials and/or massages, a discount on food, and a discount on room rate for one monthly price.

Lazy Bee Spa

Inside The Clarendon Hotel & Spa

401 W Clarendon Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85013

(602) 635-1608

www.lazybeespa.com