Resla makes renting a Tesla easy. No lines, no waiting and always guaranteed.

Resla is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Resla is not your standard rental transaction. No lines, no waiting, and you're always guaranteed the car you requested - a Tesla. Choose between contactless pickup using the Tesla app, or an in-person walk through on how to navigate a Tesla if you are new to the electric vehicle world.

Our team of experts will show you how to utilize the standard driving features, plus the additional Tesla perks. Test out the invigorating feeling of Autopilot, or warm up in the cooler winter months with the fireplace feature.

By renting with Resla, you are able to experience the elevated driving experience of a Tesla in conjunction with the ease and convenience of a seamless rental process.

Plus, with a fleet of long-range vehicles, you have the freedom and flexibility to cruise around town or drive from Phoenix to Las Vegas in one single charge. With accessibility to Tesla's Supercharger network, you never have to stress about charging the vehicle.

Start our 2024 with a new adventure by cruising in a Resla today. #rentwithresla

Resla

9535 E. Doubletree Ranch Rd. #140

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

480-439-4079

tesla.com