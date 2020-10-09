Rene Restaurant at Tlaquepaque Sedona offers fine dining and fun

Tlaquepaque is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

RENE RESTAURANT: As you stroll through the beautiful courtyards of Tlaquepaque, you will find Rene's restaurant, a Sedona landmark for 40 years.

Upon entering Rene's you will feel transported to a simpler time where you can relax and not feel rushed. Your senses will be aroused by the calm trickling water from the fountains in the courtyard as you dine on the signature Rack of Lamb, Dover Sole, Venison of Antelope or one of the many intriguing dishes.

After you have finished the last delightful morsel of your entree, do not deprive yourself of dessert. Consider a flambé tableside, it is a sensory delight. The experience will take you from enjoying the aroma of butter sizzling in the pan and sugar caramelizing to the adrenaline rush of the magnificent flame. Suddenly your palate will discover the total delight of the tantalizing flavors.

When in the area, stop in and say "Hi" to Chef Walter Paulson and his family. Become part of Rene extended family. Located in Tlaquepaque 336 S.R. 179, SteB-118, Sedona, AZ. Call 928-282-9225, or go to renerestaurantsedona.com