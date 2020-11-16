Registered Dietitian Chrissy Barth has some healthy holiday tips

Pro Tip: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Slice one Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Quest Nutrition Protein Bar into 4 squares and heat in the microwave for a delicious treat that tastes just like cookie dough straight-from-the oven.

Simple and Nutritious Breakfasts

Oatmeal with Peanut Butter and Banana

Ingredients

1-2 packets of gluten-free oats

1-2 tbsp of your favorite nut or seed butter

1 banana sliced on top

Directions

1. Add 2/3 to 1 cup of water to the oats and heat in the microwave for about 1-2 minutes.

2. Stir in nut or seed butter and slice a banana on top.

3. Sprinkle some cinnamon on top if you’d like for an antioxidant boost.

Pumpkin Granola Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients

Greek yogurt - plain for vanilla

Canned pumpkin

Granola

Directions

Layer Greek yogurt with canned pumpkin and granola and repeat if you’d like