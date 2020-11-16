Menu

Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Registered Dietitian Chrissy Barth has some healthy holiday tips

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) To learn more visit www.questnutrition.com
Posted at 8:56 AM, Nov 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-16 11:00:23-05

Pro Tip: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Slice one Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Quest Nutrition Protein Bar into 4 squares and heat in the microwave for a delicious treat that tastes just like cookie dough straight-from-the oven.

Simple and Nutritious Breakfasts
Oatmeal with Peanut Butter and Banana

Ingredients
1-2 packets of gluten-free oats
1-2 tbsp of your favorite nut or seed butter
1 banana sliced on top
Directions
1. Add 2/3 to 1 cup of water to the oats and heat in the microwave for about 1-2 minutes.
2. Stir in nut or seed butter and slice a banana on top.
3. Sprinkle some cinnamon on top if you’d like for an antioxidant boost.

Pumpkin Granola Yogurt Parfait
Ingredients
Greek yogurt - plain for vanilla
Canned pumpkin
Granola

Directions
Layer Greek yogurt with canned pumpkin and granola and repeat if you’d like

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get ABC15 News 24/7 on Roku and other streaming platforms.