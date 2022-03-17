Redemption Psychiatry opens a NEW Valley location

Redemption Psychiatry is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

We are a group of psychiatric professionals dedicated to providing quality care for children, adolescents, and adults in Arizona. We recognize the overwhelming need for quality mental health care, especially in the rapidly expanding suburban cities throughout the Valley of the Sun. We are prepared to meet the challenge of caring for our communities with skill and compassion. Our goal is to redeem our profession from the preconceptions and misrepresentations of mental health in our society. The stigma of mental health can only be eliminated when professionals are willing to stand up for their patients and lead by example. At Redemption Psychiatry we are soaring above expectations.

Redemption Psychiatry has four Valley locations! Check out their newest East Valley location at:

3489 E Baseline Road

Gilbert, AZ 85234

redemptionpsychiatry.com