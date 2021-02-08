Ready to enjoy Snowbowl? Jump on the Alpine Express Snowbowl Shuttle

Alpine Express is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

What Is Alex?

Alex is short for Alpine Express! Need a lift to Snowbowl? Alpine Express (ALEX) is a premier shuttle service providing direct-to-the-mountain transportation and optional lift-tickets from Phoenix to Snowbowl. A subdivision of Alpine Ski Club & Adventure Tours, the #1 adventure club in Arizona, ALEX is the Valley's fast-track to snow-town.

"We're very excited to bring this shuttle service to Phoenix," says Craig Frooninckx, Operations Manager at Alpine Express, "We've spared no expense to provide riders with the most comfortable way to get where the snow is." Rob Linde, Director of General Manager at Snowbowl, agrees that ALEX is a game-changer for anyone interested in heading up north this winter: "My question is, why wouldn't you take Alpine Express to Arizona Snowbowl? A great value, no hassle, park steps away from the lifts. excellent guest service, sleep on the bus. I could go on and on. Take Alpine Express to Snowbowl!"

For just a little more than the cost of a lift ticket, riders get round-trip transportation from Phoenix to Snowbowl on the newest, nicest and most well-equipped luxury buses with a lift ticket. Each bus is "captained" by an experienced skier or snowboarder, whose job it is to make sure everyone has a fun day on the mountain. These captains have made the trip from Phoenix to Snowbowl many times and are extremely familiar with the mountain, so they know the best runs for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels. They can even provide recommendations for riders looking to grab a bite or have a drink after hitting the slopes.

ALEX will run day-trips on Friday, Saturday and Sunday all season long starting November 16th. Prices start at $35 per person and can include a lift ticket for the day. Discount group packages are available, and buses can be scheduled any day to accommodate youth groups, ski clubs and other large parties.

ALEX is for families, couples and single riders of all ages looking for a hassle-free way to reach Snowbowl. Meet new people, have fun and leave the driving to someone else.