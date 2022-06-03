Ready for summer? Josh McBride is here to help with these summer essentials

Josh McBride World is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.
Summer is right around the corner, and with the season changing comes new products and essentials to look out for. Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with us, who has some cool new products and essentials for the summer months.
1. JCPenney Marilyn Monroe Capsule Collection - JCPenney/JCP.com
2. Febreze CAR*strology Collection - Febreze.com/carstrology
3. Coppertone Complete Lotion & Complete Spray - Target stores and Target.com
4. Sephora Collection's Insta-Brow Waxy Pencil- Sephora stores and Sephora.com
And for more of Josh's ideas, follow him at @JoshyMcB