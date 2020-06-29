Ready for great dining, outdoor activities and gaming? Laughlin, NV has something for EVERYONE

Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Across the border from Arizona is Laughlin, NV, a small gambling town situated along the banks of the Colorado River. This low-key getaway offers a variety of activities and experiences for every visitor, no matter what their interests. With quality, affordable dining options; outdoor activities, on and off the river; and gaming, Laughlin has something for everyone.

Laughlin has dining options for every taste. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. provides one of the best seats on the river and serves up Southern-style comfort food, including award-winning ribs and, of course, shrimp. For something more upscale, The Vineyard Restaurante offers innovative, award-winning Italian cuisine in a picturesque setting. The Gourmet Room is an elegant restaurant with a piano bar and lounge overlooking the river that provides a superb French dining experience. Following new guidelines, restaurants have increased cleaning and sanitations measures, as well as reduced seating capacities. You can learn more about Laughlin's additional health and safety measures at visitlaughlin.com/laughlin-smart.

In addition to great dining, Laughlin is ideal for a romantic getaway. Couples seeking upscale lodgings can stay at the Gold Rush Villa at Golden Nugget. This private, two-story, three-bedroom retreat features a gorgeous river view, full kitchen, wet bar, private courtyard and garage. The Cove Bar & Lounge at Aquarius is a great place to unwind after a long day. This smoke-free lounge offers amazing appetizers, a full bar and stunning river views. For an even better view, scenic cruises offer a relaxing day on the river. Or couples can opt for an evening cruise and share a dinner with a loved one while catching the sunset. Celebration Cruises has also put in place new cleaning and social distancing policies to ensure guests can relax and enjoy their time on board. And the Riverwalk is always available for couples to reconnect and enjoy a leisurely stroll.

For those looking for more adventure in their getaway, Laughlin does not disappoint. The Big Bend State Park offers outdoor recreation for the truly adventurous. For the adrenaline junkies, Laughlin offers the option to rent an ATV or UTV to explore the Mojave Desert with serious horsepower. Slingshot 220 tours put visitors behind the wheel of a three-wheeled roadster, allowing them to explore at their own speed.

On the water, visitors can go for a leisurely paddle in a kayak or at faster pace aboard a personal watercraft. Guests who prefer the passenger seat but still want a thrill can try the London Bridge Jet Boat Tour, a one-of-a-kind sight-seeing tour down the Colorado River through beautiful Topock Gorge and to the world-famous London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Only a short trip away, but with a variety of dining, gaming, outdoor activities and more, Laughlin has so much to offer.

To book your Laughlin vacation go to, VisitLaughlin.com or call 800-4-Laughlin (800-452-8445).