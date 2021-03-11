RBN launches a rewards points program for home buyers

RBN is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

RBN Launches the Most Lucrative Rewards Points Program for Home Buyers

Homebuyers are asking - is this too good to be true? What's the catch?

The answer - there is none!

RBN rewards homebuyers with American Express Membership Rewards ® points up the purchase price of their homes simply for using an RBN participating agent.

North Carolina couple, Larry and Myra, recently earned more than 500,000 reward points with RBN. "We enrolled with RBN and were connected with Broker, Realtor Thomas Wohl," said Larry. "It's probably the best decision we ever made. Thomas was not just interested in us buying a house, but rather finding the RIGHT house for us."

How many points can a homebuyer earn simply for using an RBN participating real estate agent? There is no limit.

● Buy a $500,000 home and earn up to 500,000 points

● Buy a $1,000,000 home and earn up to 1,000,000 points

● Buy a $5,000,000 home and earn up to 5,000,000 points

There is no cost to homebuyers to connect with RBN participating real estate agents or to earn American Express Membership Rewards points up to the purchase price of their home.

The transaction follows the traditional real estate process with cash or mortgage financing. Homes are not purchased on any type of credit card.

The Valley-based company was founded by serial entrepreneur, Kipp Lassetter, after frustrations with his own homebuying experiences. He assembled a team of highly experienced real estate professionals and e-commerce experts to build a business that matches qualified homebuyers with top agents in their local markets and then integrated with American Express as its loyalty partner.

"We designed RBN with one thing in mind - create a personalized experience for qualified homebuyers who are ready to work with top-performing agents and then reward those homebuyers simply for finding their agent on RBN."

Homebuyers trust RBN because RBN Participating Agents are proven top performers, local market experts that have been through a rigorous vetting process. Becoming an RBN Participating Agent is by invite only and ensures homebuyers get the very best agents in their market.

"Our homebuyers work with the best of the best plus get rewarded with an insane amount of points. Our participating agents get to work with motivated and qualified homebuyers. It's a win-win-win for everyone," Lassetter said.

Home purchasers have already earned millions of points using RBN participating real estate agents.

To earn an additional 50,000 bonus points when you use an RBN participating agent for your home purchase, visit www.joinrbn.com/sonoran.

Terms Apply. See site for complete details.