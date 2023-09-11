Watch Now
QC Kinetix offers pain relief through regenerative medicine

Sonoran Living
Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 09:30:07-04

QC Kinetix - Phoenix is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Discover the value of the natural joint pain treatment options available at QC Kinetix. We help patients suffering from conditions like debilitating joint pain, thinning hair, and low testosterone without drugs and without surgery. So if you're looking for a less invasive and less painful alternative to surgery, you've come to the right place.

QC Kinetix has 4 Valley Locations:

Chandler: 1100 S. Dobson Road, Suite 210, Chandler, AZ 85286
Scottsdale: 9220 E. Mountain View Road, Suite 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Peoria: 13128 N. 94th Drive, Suite 205, Peoria, AZ 85381
Phoenix: 9305 W. Thomas Road, Suite 460, Phoenix, AZ 85037

To schedule a consultation today!

(602) 837-PAIN (7246)
qckinetix.com/phoenix

